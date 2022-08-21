As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know.

Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?

Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter phenomenon," the amazingly beautiful Ice Castles were a must-see for many years in Dillion, Colorado. The Ice Castle journey began back in 2011 by founder Brent Christensen. His first creation? IceCastles.com shares that it was an ice cave in his yard to keep his kiddos entertained and get them off of their screens. It was so popular that kids from not just around his neighborhood, but from all over town came to see and play on his chilly creation. It was right then and there, that his dream to create bigger ice castles and spread happiness for kids and families all over the country, was born.

The Ice Castles called Colorado home for four winters but were missing this last winter. Traffic around the Dillion communities among other factors sent the Ice Castles looking for a new Colorado home. There was a deal in place to host the event in Silverthorne, Colorado, but those plans fell through. There are currently five confirmed locations for the Ice Castles, but will a return to Colorado make us their sixth location again?

Popular Colorado Facebook page, All About Colorado is reporting that the Ice Castles will in fact be returning to Dillon, Colorado, this winter. While the Ice Castle crew has yet to confirm this on their official site or social media, and it's still in the rumor phase, All About Colorado is typically pretty good with breaking news about local Colorado events. We'd love to see the gorgeous Ice Castles bring their wintery magic back to Colorado, so we're really hoping it's true. Never been to, or heard of the Ice castles? Check out these photos and videos below to see what all the fun is about and keep your fingers crossed that we get this awesome event back in Colorado in 2022.

Again, it's not been confirmed by the promotors of the event yet at this point, but we're excited at the possibility of getting to see this magnificent event back in our home state once again.

