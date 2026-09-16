There's a rumor working its way around the Grand Valley right now, and it's got people way more fired up than a zoning document has any right to.

The short version: Raising Cane's might be eyeing Grand Junction, and Famous Dave's could be the one giving up its spot to make room.

Nothing is official. Nobody from Cane's corporate has said a word. But the paper trail is sitting right there in the city's planning records.

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What the Planning Records Show

A pre-application conference filed with the Grand Junction Planning Department in August has Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers looking into a 2,821-square-foot drive-thru at 2440 U.S. Highway 6 & 50.

Google Maps Google Maps

That address is the Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que by Mesa Mall. The lot is 1.12 acres, and Famous Dave's current building sits at 6,729 square feet, so this would be a much smaller footprint replacing a full sit-down restaurant, not adding next door to it.

A similar report surfaced back in the spring too, before anyone had tied it to Cane's by name.

So What Happens to Famous Dave's?

Famous Dave's original lease reportedly ran from 2007 for 20 years, which puts the end date right about now. Its Google listing is already flagged as permanently closed, even with nothing formally announced.

The Famous Dave's website has removed the listing for Grand Junction's location, which pretty much makes it official.

The Valley Has Thoughts

Facebook did what Facebook does. Some folks are thrilled and already planning their order.

Others weren't fans of that Famous Dave's anyway. And plenty are just pointing out the valley keeps trading sit-down spots for another chicken finger option, especially now that we've crossed 150,000 people.

Read More: Most Missed Grand Junction Spots From Back in the Day

Bottom Line

Treat this as a strong rumor backed by real paperwork, not a done deal, until a permit gets filed. But if that Famous Dave's has looked a little quiet lately, now you know why people are talking.

We'll update this if it moves from pre-application to shovels in the ground.