We spend all summer bragging about the Monument and the vineyards. Nobody puts the other stuff on a postcard.

The tunnels under downtown. The woman in white out in the canyon. The lodge where the piano plays itself.

Grand Junction has been collecting ghost stories since the 1880s, and fall is the right time to go looking for them.

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The Haunted Buildings Of Downtown Grand Junction

Start where the stories are thickest, right under your feet.

The Elks Lodge sits on a tunnel system that once connected downtown to the old red-light district over on Colorado Avenue. The passages are still down there. So, as the story goes, are a few things that never left.

People have reported a piano playing on its own and a drum turning by itself, which is the kind of detail you either laugh off or think about at 2 a.m.

The old bones of downtown do a lot of the haunting. The Reed Building, the St. Regis, the Park Opera House. All here when Grand Junction was young and rough, with more than a century for the lore to pile up.

The Lady In White Of Horsethief Canyon

Here's the one that gets under people's skin.

Out in Horsethief Canyon, part of the McInnis Canyons country along the Colorado River, the legend is a woman in a long white dress.

As the tale goes, she was trampled in the 1800s while thieves ran stolen horses through the canyon, and she's wandered it ever since. Hikers who linger past dark swear they've seen her. Paranormal folks who camp there report a strange mist they can't explain.

True or not, it's an eerie place to stand when the light goes flat.

Read More: 26 Creepy Ghost Towns Across Colorado’s Mountains

Where To Go On A Grand Junction Ghost Walk

Here's the part that turns a story into a Saturday night.

Western Slope Paranormal, a local nonprofit, runs the original Grand Junction ghost walk, "Whispers From the Past." Real places, real history, researched by locals, told on an evening stroll downtown.

Heavy on history, light on jump scares. Bring a jacket, and note that anyone under 18 needs an adult along.

Skip the haunted-house cornstarch fog and go stand where the actual stories happened. Grand Junction wears its history loud in the daylight. Give it a chance after dark, and some of those stories might even be true.

26 Infamous Ghost Towns in Colorado You Need to See to Believe Colorado is dotted with hundreds of them, but a handful stand out above the rest for their legends, their mysteries, and the eerie feeling you get just standing among the ruins. From high-mountain camps to lonely prairie settlements, here are 26 of the most infamous ghost towns you can still find today.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties without permission. By doing so, you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

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