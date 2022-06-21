Dig For Dinosaur Bones with the Kids in Colorado This Summer

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids during summer break, you can be archeologists for a day (or two) and dig up real dinosaur bones in Colorado.

Where Can Kids Dig For Dinosaur Bones in Colorado?

These activities are provided by the Museums of Western Colorado's Paleontology Division at the Dinosaur Journey Museum, located at 550 Jurassic Ct, Fruita, CO 81521:

The dinosaur digs will take place at the Mygatt-Moore quarry where over 2000 prehistoric fossils have been found over the last 35+ years:

When do the Colorado Dinosaur Digs Take Place?

There will be numerous digs taking place in the summer of 2022 with the first beginning on June 20th. The digging expeditions are divided into three categories which are half-day digs, full-day digs, and advanced dig experiences.

The half-day digs are designed for attendees 5 years of age and older with anyone under the age of 16 accompanied by an adult and take place between Wednesday, June 22nd and Saturday, August 6th.

The full-day digs are designed for attendees 8 years of age and older with anyone under the age of 16 accompanied by an adult as well, and take place between Monday, June 20th and Wednesday, August 10th.

The advanced dig experiences require attendees to be at least 12 years of age and accompanied by a parent or guardian if under the age of 16 and will take place on August 11th and 12th, 2022.

More Info About Digging for Dinosaur Bones in Colorado This Summer

In order to participate in one or more of these digging experiences, you will have to register at the Museum of Western Colorado or online at dinodigs.org, and there is a fee.

It is also recommended that you prepare for the hot, Western Colorado weather by dressing accordingly, wearing sunscreen, and bringing plenty of water.

It should also be noted that even if you or your child are fortunate to find fossils in your experience, they are protected and therefore you will not be able to bring anything home with you.

