If you're traveling through the Denver International Airport in Colorado this holiday season, don't forget to make time for this fun winter experience.

According to the Denver International Airport, the ice skating rink is opening again this winter season allowing guests to have some fun and enjoy some classic ice skating.

Ice Rink on the Plaza

Many people are unaware that there is an ice skating rink located inside the Denver International Airport. Guess you could consider that just one of the best-kept secrets of DIA.

The ice skating rink is located on the plaza outside on Level 5 between the Jeppesen Terminal and Westin Hotel.

2022-2023 Ice Skating Dates at DIA

The ice skating rink at DIA will be open daily starting Friday, November 18, 2022 and running through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Hours of operation are from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Grab your friends and your family so that everyone can enjoy this fun holiday event. The ice rink typically features fun holiday décor, music, and even live entertainment on select dates.

How Much Does Ice Skating At DIA Cost?

It is absolutely free to skate at DIA's ice rink, and yes that includes skate rentals!

At DEN, we strive to host events that surprise and delight passengers and community members. All DEN events are free and open to the public.

You can easily grab a pair of skates at the skate shop which will be located inside the Westin on the west side near Tivoli restaurant and brewery.

