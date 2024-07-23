For one reason or another, you've probably thought about leaving Grand Junction. You'll surely blame the housing prices because it's absolutely ridiculous. Maybe you just miss the "small town" that Grand Junction once was -- it has grown, but it's by no means a big city.

Regardless of your reasonings for wanting to leave, we're sure there are things you'll miss.

Why Would Anyone Want to Move from Grand Junction, Colorado?

That's a question I ask myself all the time. After moving here 12 years ago from Michigan, I fell head-over-heels for the town and the area. I love it here. My wife came to visit me 5 years ago and she too, fell in love with it (and me, I guess) that she too decided to leave Michigan to move here.

There will come a point in our lives when we'll need to leave and move back to Michigan. Not anytime soon, thankfully, but it's inevitable. She has a son who will one day have a kid and she'll want to be there to play the part of grandma.

Until then, we'll take in all we can of Grand Junction and the Grand Valley since we both would rather be here. My wife loves the HOT weather. The hotter the better. We both love the scenery, hiking, and other warm-weather activities to enjoy.

Me, on the other hand, love all the weather besides the extreme heat. It doesn't bother me too bad, but I prefer the shoulder seasons. Especially since I can golf almost 10 months out of the year. If I'm in shape enough, I'll also hit Powderhorn for a few runs during winter.

Regardless, I'm going to miss so much more of Grand Junction when the day comes that I must leave. I'm sure you'll miss these things too.

