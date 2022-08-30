Second-Hand Treasures at Colorado’s Largest Antique Mall

Colorado is full of great antique shops, but one in particular reigns supreme as the largest antique mall in the state, and that is The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall. In addition, the host of a popular antiques-centric YouTube channel made a recent trip to the shop and gave us a peek inside at some of the treasures he found.

Colorado's The Brass Armadillo

The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall is the largest antique mall in the state of Colorado. It is located at 11301 W Interstate 70 Frontage Rd North which is just off of I-70 in the northwestern suburb of Denver known as Wheat Ridge.

According to Alex Archbold, the host of the YouTube channel called Curiosity Incorporated which featured The Brass Armadillo on a recent episode, the shop is over 45,000 square feet in area and is home to over 600 vendors.

While this is all fine and good, it's what's inside the antique mall that is the best part.

What's Inside Colorado's Largest Antique Mall?

Alex Archbold took us on a virtual tour of the antique mall and found all kinds of goodies. Luckily, Alex is an expert in the field and was able to go into further detail than your average joe.

Some of the things you can find inside the antique mall include jewelry, knives, watches, trading cards, and toys.

Some of the most remarkable items found in the shop include porcelain enamel license plates from 1914 worth around $2000, a handmade snakeskin mask worth $485, and an 1800s French Mystery Clock worth $2300, just to name a few.

Take a virtual tour of Colorado's largest antique mall, The Brass Armadillo:

