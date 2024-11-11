It's inevitable, there's going to come a time when you'll need to venture out during winter in Colorado. While it's a good idea to try to avoid it, it's not always possible.

There are, however, locations around the state that may not see much snow and ice. They may see some, but mostly, they just see colder temperatures.

On the other hand, there are areas in Colorado that get the brunt of winter, and make getting around treacherous, and even impossible.

While traveling during winter, there are things you need to know before you jump in the car that will keep you safe.

Colorado Winter Driving First-Hand Experiences

I grew up in Michigan and I'm no stranger to winter. Heck, my birthday is in January, so I was thrust into winter driving. I guess this is the time I say I put my car in the ditch the first day I drove to school. I was an awful driver as a youth.

That said, I spent many years perfecting my winter driving skills. I've driven in feet of snow, with drifts over the hood of my truck. Spent many fun times on icy back roads slipping and sliding to learn how to handle a vehicle that lost control.

I feel all that fun and experience has helped me with winter driving.

In Colorado, my first real snow-driving test came when I drove over the range to see some friends in Colorado Springs for Thanksgiving. I was getting ready to leave for the weekend when some coworkers told me that I might not want to drive over the pass due to an incoming storm. I brushed them off and went on my way.

By the time I got to Vail Pass, there was about 16" of snow on the road. Traffic was slow, and cars were spun out all over the place. My vehicle at the time wasn't a good choice for winter, nor did it have proper tires to navigate mountain snow.

I made it to my destination unscathed and even led traffic up most of the mountain passes. As I stated before, I'm pretty darn good at driving during the winter. Although, I did learn there's a difference in winter driving from state to state.

Unique Winter Driving Situation in Colorado

Sure, you might be able to drive in another state during winter. You'll have the skills to succeed in Colorado, that's for sure.

There are a few things you'll need to keep an eye out for that could catch you off guard.

In the mountains, could be clear and a bit warm. This might make some of the snow melt on the sides of the roads --or mountains-- and make the roads wet. In the sun you're safe, but when the sun goes away and temps drop it turns into black ice. No fun. Trust me, I've been caught by this.

Another thing you'll need to be aware of is avalanches that can happen without notice. Colorado does a pretty good job of mitigating them, but you never know what can happen. Also, small (or large) rocks can come tumbling down and take out your windshield or worse, your whole car.

Needless to say, if you plan on heading out during winter, make sure you're ready with the following tips.

