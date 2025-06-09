Ranked: The Top Public High Schools in Colorado and Where Yours Stands
We all deserve the best education for our children. We also recognize that not all school districts offer equal learning experiences.
In Colorado, there are many factors that tie into the way a school district receives funding, which equates to the type of education our children will receive. We won't get into the way schools are funded, but our tax dollars play a big role in this.
Sure, you could send your kid to a top charter or private school. For many, that isn't an option.
For that matter, we're going to take a look at the top pubic schools --excluding charters-- in the state.
How Are These Colorado High Schools Ranked
A recent study ranked all the schools in the U.S. We took a dive into the data just for Colorado high schools.
The criteria that were used for the rankings are:
- Graduation Rate
- College Readiness
- Enrollement
We didn't break it down that far, just the ranking for Colorado and the school's national ranking. Just so you know, the ranking on the slides is Colorado's official one. It might be different from our ranking since we didn't count charter schools.
Top 25 Public High Schools in Colorado
Gallery Credit: Tim Gray
How Do the Grand Junction Area High Schools Rank?
Since we live in Mesa County, we're sure you'd love to know how our local high schools fare. Here's what the report says:
- Palisade High School ranks #99 in Colorado and #4,038 nationally.
- Fruita Monument High School ranks #110 in Colorado and #4,632 nationally.
- Grand Junction High School ranks #157 in Colorado and #7,856 nationally.
- Grand River Academy ranks #89 in Colorado and #9,886 nationally.
- Central High School ranks #201 in Colorado and #10,662 nationally.
- Mesa Valley Vision Home and Community Program ranks # 231 in Colorado and #12,524 nationally.
