If you're afraid of heights, the Royal Gorge Bridge in Canon City, Colo. was once the highest bridge in the world.

If you've never visited the Royal Gorge Bridge, either you're scared or just missing out.

Facts You May or May Not Know About Colorado's Royal Gorge Bridge Constructed in 1929 , by Lon Piper of San Antonio, Texas, and the president of the Royal Gorge Bridge and Amusement Company as a tourist attraction. The bridge spans the 1,250 feet deep Royal Gorge carved by the Arkansas River, resting 955 feet above the rushing whitewater.

While the main attraction of the area is the massive bridge, the "amusement park" also features rides for kids, a zipline across the gorge, gondola rides, and of course, walking across the bridge. Automobiles can drive across the bridge before the attractions are opened or after they are closed.

