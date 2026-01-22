When you think about the wild frontier of what’s now Dinosaur National Monument, your mind probably goes straight to dinosaur bones, dramatic canyons, and river runners.

Long before it became a bucket-list spot, this land was home to one of the West’s most fascinating characters: Pat Lynch, the hermit of Echo Park who made this rugged country his home for more than 40 years.

Who was Colorado's Dinosaur National Monument Hermit, Pat Lynch?

Pat Lynch was born in Ireland sometime in the early 1800s. He came to the United States in the 1850s and served in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army during the Civil War era.

After years of military life, which included a nasty injury and a few name changes, he eventually wandered west to Colorado, ending up in the remote canyons where the Green and Yampa rivers meet.

How Did Pat Lynch survive in the Destolate Canyons of Colorado?

Pat didn’t just live here; he owned it in his own mind.

Folks later called Echo Park “Pat’s Hole,” because that’s exactly how he lived. He resided in caves and crude cabins, carving his name and stories into sandstone walls that still remain today.

He survived off the land, caching food, jerking meat, and spinning tall tales that blurred fact and legend. One local swore Pat had befriended a mountain lion that answered his calls with a yowl.

Despite his solitary ways, Pat was part of the community. He helped homesteaders find their way through rough terrain, visited neighbors on homemade rafts or borrowed horses, and held court with stories that might’ve been half truth, half tall tale.

He spent his final years with friends in Lily Park and died in 1917, leaving behind a legacy of grit, mystery, and unmistakable Old West spirit in one of Colorado’s most stunning landscapes.

