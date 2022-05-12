Remember to stay safe when enjoying adult recreational activities like visiting your local strip club here in Colorado because history suggests you might be in danger.

According to a report from Westword, there have been at least 16 killings or attacks at strip clubs in Colorado, including here in Grand Junction in the past 11 years.

Too Much Heat At Colorado Strip Clubs

Incidents at Colorado strip clubs have returned to the spotlight with the recent conviction of Ryan Ashland, age 44 in Denver.

Ashland was found guilty of the following charges:

2 counts of first-degree murder

Attempted murder

First-degree assault

2 counts of second-degree assault

Burglary

Felony menacing

2 counts of committing a violent crime (sentence enhancer)

Ashland is reported to have attacked four people and killed one back in 2019 with a baseball bat outside of PT’s Show Club in Denver. Ashland's motivation for seriously harming 3 people and killing 1 is still unknown.

Colorado Strip Club Safety

If you decide to visit a strip club in Colorado there are a few things you can do to stay on top of your safety.

Go with a group

Be aware of your surroundings

Know your exits

Watch your alcohol intake

Carry a taser or mace

With an abundance of people that are intoxicated, plus the loud music and lights, things at a strip club can quickly spiral out of control. Don't get swept up in the chaos and remain alert so that you can get back home safely.

Infamously Problematic Colorado Strip Clubs

The majority of attacks or killings that have occurred at Colorado strip clubs have taken place in the Denver area.

While Denver repeatedly makes the strip club incident list, the city is not the only Colorado town that has faced issues.

On March 4, 2015, in Grand Junction, a customer at Fantasy Gentleman's Club was stabbed after accidentally getting into the wrong vehicle.

PT’s Show Club in Denver, the site of Ashland's attack, also had two previous reports of violent attacks in April and August of 2015. PT's Showclub was also reported to be the site of a recent shooting that occurred this year on May 1.

Another strip club in Denver that has multiple reports of violence belongs to Player's Club which was the location of three shootings that happened in 2016 and 2017.

For a full list of strip club attacks and killings in Colorado, click here.

