A Montrose man put other's lives in danger on Saturday (July 13) when he drove the wrong way down US 50 between Montrose and Grand Junction. He was eluding police in Delta County.

High-Speed Chase Between Montrose + Grand Junction Ends in Crash

Cody Towne of Montrose, Colorado will be facing a plethora of charges after he drove the wrong way on US 50, which ended in police using the PIT maneuver to bring him to a stop.

The incident began in Delta County on Saturday afternoon around 4:15. Concerned travelers reported the truck driving erratically down the road. A Colorado State Trooper had to swerve to miss being hit by Towne in the westbound lane.

Towne then caused an accident at the intersection of 29 Road. and US 50 in Orchard Mesa. Law enforcement used the PIT maneuver at 29 Road and B Road to end the chase.

Towne is facing the following charges:

Vehicular eluding

Attempted second-degree assault on a police officer

Vehicular assault while under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Vehicular assault while reckless driving

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment

Driving while ability impaired

Third-degree assault

Hit and run

Driving on the wrong side of a divided highway

Videos of the Car Chase from Montrose to Grand Junction, Colorado

TikTok user scorpionking272 caught some of the chase on video and shared it to the social media channel.

Be aware, there's some foul language in the below videos.

Commenters on social were most concerned with the TikTok user just filming the chase, and not contacting law officials.

As you can see, Towne was dangerously close to hitting a few vehicles.

What's most disturbing is the drivers in the other lane that didn't seem to attempt to get out of the way of Towne while he was driving the wrong way.

Eventually, you can see Colorado State Trooper tailing Towne before the videos end.

In court, Towne told the judge he doesn't remember any of the incident and that he has mental issues.

Towne has a cash bond of $35,000 and is due back in court on July 31.

