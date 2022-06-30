Colorado State Fair All Star Lineup Has Something for Everyone

Time is ticking and we are getting closer and closer to the Colorado State fair which is sure to delight everyone in attendance.

The Colorado State Fair is jam-packed with performances from musicians, comedians, and even Monster Trucks!

What is the 2022 Colorado State Fair?

The Colorado State Fair is an annual event that has been held for 150 years!

This year's fair features:

amusement rides,

livestock shows,

multiple competitions,

PRCA Rodeo,

food, fun, and so much more!

The Colorado State Fair is a family-friendly event and only occurs for one week each year.

When + Where is the 2022 Colorado State Fair?

The Colorado State Fair is held annually in Pueblo, Colorado at the Colorado State Fairgrounds located at 1001 Beulah Ave.

This year's Colorado State Fair will kick off on August 26 and last until September 5, 2022.

That means you have 10 full days to check out one of the hottest events of the year in Colorado.

Who is Performing at the 2022 Colorado State Fair?

The Colorado State Fair's 2022 lineup is packed with some of the biggest performers. There is a wide array of artists set to perform which will make it easy to please everyone.

Check out this list of performances and events scheduled so far:

Friday, Aug. 26 - PRCA RAM Rodeo with Randy Rodger Band

Saturday, Aug. 27 - PRCA RAM Rodeo with Walker Hayes

Saturday, Aug. 27 - Lou Gramm with special guest Berlin

Sunday, Aug. 28 - Jim Gaffigan

Sunday, Aug. 28 - PRCA RAM Rodeo with Eddie Montgomery

Thursday, Sept. 1 - T.I.

Friday, Sept. 2 - Lady A with Priscilla Block (RESCHEDULED TO 2023)

Friday, Sept. 2 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour

Saturday, Sept. 3 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour

Saturday, Sept. 3 - Demolition Derby

Sunday, Sept. 4 - Los Tucanes De Tijuana

Sunday, Sept. 4 - Stone Temple Pilots

So whether you want to laugh, see things get destroyed, or jam out to your favorite musician, there's an event for you at this year's Colorado State Fair.

