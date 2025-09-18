Fall in Colorado is the greatest season of the year. Don't at me, cause you know I'm right. The air turns crisp, the mountains glow with golden aspens, and small towns across the state come alive with festivals, harvests, and scenic drives.

Colorado’s best fall experiences are found in its smaller towns. The places where Main Street still matters, where you can wander without the rush, and where history and mountain views blend into the perfect getaway.

If you’re chasing the best fall colors in Colorado, these small towns are the ideal spots to explore.

Why Visit Colorado in the Fall?

Colorado is famous for its high-country views, but fall transforms the state into something magical. Scenic byways like Kebler Pass near Crested Butte and the Million Dollar Highway near Silverton are lined with glowing aspen groves.

Wildlife puts on its own show, from bugling elk in Estes Park to migrating birds in the San Luis Valley. Add in hot springs, harvest festivals, and orchard tours, and you’ve got plenty of reasons to hit the road this autumn.

When to See Fall Colors in Colorado

Peak fall foliage in Colorado usually runs from mid-September through early October, with higher elevations turning first.

READ MORE: Check foliage maps and weather updates a week or two before your trip to hit peak colors. Staying flexible will serve you best.

Make the most of your trip by bringing layers for chilly mornings and warm afternoons, comfortable walking shoes, and your camera.

Whether you’re chasing golden aspen groves or sipping cider in a mountain town, fall in Colorado is best enjoyed slowly, so take your time and soak it all in.

