Winter has blown into Colorado with a fury today (Nov. 6) and the roadways are a bit sketchy to drive.

Much of Colorado saw snow and winter weather overnight leading to several stretches of interstates and highways closing for safety reasons and crashes.

What are the Roadways Like in Western Colorado?

In most places, the roads are just wet and fairly safe to drive. However, you know this is Colorado and road conditions can change at a moment's notice.

I-70 from Vail to the Utah state line is mostly wet, with some slushy conditions here and there.

If you're heading south on CO-82, you'll want to take precautions due to snowy conditions. CO-133 from Carbondale to Hotchkiss is also snow-covered and slick.

CO-13 between Rifle and Meeker is snow-packed with icy spots.

If you're planning a trip to the Grand Mesa, Highway 65 is snowy and icy from I-70 all the way to Highway 92. Take your time.

Those traveling Highway 50 to Montrose can expect mostly wet conditions with snow and ice in some locations. South of Montrose, it becomes more snow-covered and icy to Ouray and over Red Mountain Pass.

What are the Roads Like in the Rest of Colorado?

If you're traveling to Denver or the Front Range from western Colorado, you might want to delay your trip if you can. Things get pretty slick going over Vail Pass.

Much of I-70 east of Vail is snowy and icy with blowing snow. Once you get to Silverthorne, you'll encounter a bit more snow and ice.CO-9 and US-6 are both icy and snowy, as well.

Westbound I-70 is currently closed leaving the Lakewood area due to dangerous conditions. Most of eastbound I-70 to I-76 is snowy and icy all the way to the Nebraska state line.

I-70 between E-470 and US 24 is currently closed due to adverse conditions and delays are expected until conditions improve.

Much of the lower eastern Colorado roadways are closed or treacherous for travel all the way to the Kansas border.

If you need to travel around Colorado today, it's best to take your time and not expect to get places on time.

