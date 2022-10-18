Colorado Has a Crazy Computer Lab Full of Retro Electronics

If you went to school in the 1980s and 1990s, even the early 2000s, you definitely remember computers being much different than they are nowadays.

My earliest memories of playing on computers were at Eagle Valley Elementary School where we had old Apple computers with black and green screens, no mice, and we'd play Oregon Trail or some kind of typing games.

Now, many years later, the youth of America has no idea what floppy discs are, who Carmen SanDiego was, and definitely don't know the meaning of the word "DOS."

However, if you want a taste of the aforementioned technological nostalgia, Colorado has an amazing old computer lab with all of these relics still in working condition, that you actually use to "die of dysentery."

Colorado's Media Archaeology Lab

Colorado's Media Archaeology Lab is a truly amazing place. Created in 2009 by director and founder Lori Emerson, the Media Archaeology Lab is full of functioning, retro computers, and electronics from the late 20th century.

The Media Archaeology Lab is located at 1320 Grandview Avenue, Boulder, Colorado 80302, and despite being something that someone in my age group might only dream about, it is quite real and you can actually play around on the old computers.

There are Apples from the 1980s, colorful iMacs, floppy discs, and yes, even an Amazon Trail game just waiting for you to get nostalgic.

Before you drop everything and plan a trip to the Media Archaeology Lab, keep scrolling to take a virtual tour and check out some of the goodies that the retro computer lab has to offer:

