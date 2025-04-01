Spring weather and warmer temps are right around the corner for Colorado. That means some of the high mountain roads will be open for the season.

While the majority of these roads aren't used for typical travel, they do offer some of the best sightseeing in Colorado.

Read More: The Second-Longest Highway in the US Cuts Through Colorado

Why Do Colorado Roads Close for the Winter?

Colorado's mountain passes typically close during winter months due to heavy snowfall and hazardous conditions.

Here's a list of Colorado mountain passes with their normal closing date and when they're supposed to reopen. For more details, the Colorado Department of Transportation keeps the opening dates current.

Independence Pass (CO 82)

Closure Date: Typically closes around November 7 or earlier with significant snowfall.

Reopening Date: It usually reopens just before Memorial Day weekend in late May. ​

12 Things You Should Know About Crossing Independence Pass Get ready to drive over Colorado's highest paved road crossing the Continental Divide by traveling Independence Pass between Aspen and Twin Lakes. Here are 12 things you should know before making the trip. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

Trail Ridge Road (US 34)

Closure Date: Generally closes in November.​

Reopening Date: Typically reopens during the last week of May, weather permitting. ​

Mount Blue Sky Road (CO 5)

Closure Date: The upper section from Summit Lake to the summit closes the day after Labor Day; the lower section from Echo Lake to Summit Lake closes around September 30.​

Reopening Date: Scheduled to open each year on the Friday before Memorial Day. ​

Cottonwood Pass

Closure Date: Typically closes from November to May.​

Reopening Date: Aims to reopen before Memorial Day, conditions permitting. ​

Get our free mobile app

Kebler Pass

Closure Date: Generally closed from November to May.​

Reopening Date: Dependent on snow conditions; typically reopens by late May.

Guanella Pass

Closure Date: Usually closes in late November.​

Reopening Date: Aims to open by Memorial Day weekend, though this can vary based on snow conditions.​

Boreas Pass

Closure Date: Typically closes the first Monday of November.​

Reopening Date: Reopens in late spring; in 2021, it opened in the second week of June.

Rollins Pass

Closure Date: Both sides close in spring, including several weeks in June, to prevent road damage.​

Reopening Date: Scheduled to open for vehicular traffic from June 15 through November 15, though actual dates depend on snowmelt and road conditions.

Colorado's Amazing Mountain Passes Ranked By Elevation Maintain a good grip on the steering wheel because we traveling to the top of the Rockies via Colorado's extreme mountain passes. Scroll on to learn more about mountain passes above 10,000 feet throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams