It’s not every day that you get dozens of new laws dropped on you all at once, but in Colorado, that’s exactly what just happened today.

As of August 6, 2025, over 200 new laws officially went into effect across the state.

Some are serious. Others? A little more offbeat (we see you, state mushroom).

But all of them give us a snapshot of what lawmakers have been prioritizing: fairness, transparency, worker rights, and public safety.

These 10 New Colorado Laws Just Took Effect

To help you sort through the mumbo jumbo, we’ve rounded up 10 new laws that stand out. From gas stove labels and free state park access for tribal members, to a crackdown on wage theft and tougher protections for transit workers.

This year’s laws send a clear message: Colorado is tightening the screws, whether it’s employers cutting corners, landlords ignoring tenants, or anyone trying to play games with voting rights.

What’s the Big Picture?

There’s also a strong focus on inclusion and equity, with laws ensuring better access for tribal members, stronger worker protections, and fair treatment regardless of gender identity or immigration status.

And yes, in true Colorado fashion, there’s even a mushroom law in the mix.

