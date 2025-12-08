We’ll see some snow showers this morning across the northern and central high country. Don’t get too excited, it tapers off this afternoon with only light accumulation.

You know, just enough snow to make it look like winter without giving you a valid excuse to skip work.

The northern mountains all week, and the Park Range has about a 60% shot at four inches or more late Tuesday through Thursday.

The higher peaks will snag the better totals (as usual), while places like Vail Pass and the Flat Tops get the participation trophy version of snowfall.

And Now, The Warm-Up Nobody Asked For

Even with a little snow, temperatures will trend upward around five to 15 degrees above normal for early December.

If you’re in a mountain valley, don’t put away the puffy jackets just yet. Cold inversions are rolling in and will trap that chilly air like a fart under a blanket. No one likes that.

By midweek, some spots may flirt with record highs, because apparently winter in Colorado now comes with its own identity crisis.

Snow levels jump to around 7,500 feet Tuesday night and over 8,500 feet by Wednesday. So if you're holding out for that scenic “snow down to the barn” holiday postcard moment, sorry, not this time.

Looking Ahead in Colorado

The Park Range might pick up around a foot from Tuesday night to Thursday. A decent amount, but not enough for anyone to freak out. Rabbit Ears sees one to four inches, and everybody else gets a polite dusting.

Forecast confidence is improving, but here’s the kicker: a small shift in the storm track could change everything.

