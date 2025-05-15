We know you’d rather spend your time in the mountains than in the city, and we can't disagree.

If you're a golfer, you know golfing in the Colorado mountains is a must-do activity for every golfer.

Since we're in the Grand Valley, summer temps make it almost unbearable to be on the links. That's why we need to know where the best mountain courses are.

Outside, the cooler temps, challenging courses, and amazing scenery are just the cherry on top.

Why Golfing in Colorado’s Mountain Towns Is a Must-Do

Why Golfing in Colorado's Mountains Is Worth the Drive

You already know these are the places to escape the lower elevations, draining heat. For the golfer, there are a few things that might help their game.

At elevation, the ball goes further. If you're a bit short off the tee, this could be the best place for you. Our suggestion is to take a cart, though, the elevation will take its toll on you physically. Save the energy for big drives.

Who wouldn't want to golf among towering mountains, glorious aspen stands, and wildlife galleries? You know the deer and squirrels won't tell your mates that you used your foot wedge.

What to Know Before You Tee Off in the Mountains

Why Golfing in Colorado's Mountains Is Worth the Drive

Like we said before, elevation messes with your distances. While that may be a good thing, you may need to adjust your clubs based on this. It's a good thing, though, right?!

Colorado weather can change at the drop of a hat. If you're higher in the mountains, even more so. Be prepared for afternoon thunderstorms, cold winds, and possibly snow, depending on the time of year you're up there.

Don't forget that many courses are part of tight-knit communities, so respect the pace of play, keep your music down so only you hear it, and trail-sharing hikers or bikers nearby.

Here are the most scenic, challenging, and memorable golf courses tucked into Colorado’s coolest mountain towns.

Colorado's Best Golf Courses in the Mountains Whether you are a Colorado golfer looking for a little change of scenery, or you are a traveler looking to breathe in the crisp, fresh, Colorado mountain air, there are some great golf courses for you to try. Here is a quick look at some of Colorado's best mountain golf courses. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews