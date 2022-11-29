25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Largest Mineral Hot Springs Pool

Living in Colorado means you are not far from the healing powers of our state's many hot springs and geothermal pools. In fact, Colorado is home to one of the largest outdoor geothermal pools in the world.

Located in Glenwood Springs, the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool was established in 1888. The hot springs pool measures over 400 feet by 100 feet with water heated to around 93 degrees. The smaller therapy pool is about 100 feet by 40 feet and is kept at about 105 degrees.

The Glenwood Hotsprings Resort

Making a weekend out of your trip to Glenwood Springs is easy. You can stay at the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort and enjoy a location that is close to many of the attractions in the area. You'll be within walking distance of shopping and the Colorado River.

Kids Love the Sopris Splash Zone at Glenwood Hot Springs

If you have little ones they will love the Sopris Splash Zone added to the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool just a couple of years ago. This area has three different fun zones including Shoshone Chutes, Hanging Lake, and Grand Fountain.

Glenwood Hot Springs Pool is Open Year Round

The pools are open all year rain or shine. You'll be amazed at how incredible the pools feel even on a cold winter day. Scroll on to learn more about Colorado's largest mineral springs pool, and even find out how you can access gift cards to gift this experience to a friend or family member for a special occasion.

