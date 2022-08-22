Colorado Gets First Snow of Season 3 Days Earlier Than Last Year
Believe it or not, Colorado has already had its first dusting of snow for the season. For what it's worth, this snow was three days earlier than last year's first snowfall.
It didn't stick around for long, having already melted by afternoon. Nevertheless, it was snow.
Colorado's First Snow For the 2022-2023 Season
According to Snow Brains, snow fell on Friday, August 19, 2022, on the peaks in the Mosquito Range near Alma, Colorado.
This snow comes a little bit earlier than last year. Snow Brains adds the first snow of 2021 for Colorado fell on the northern mountains on August 22.
Where Is Colorado's Mosquito Range?
The Mosquito Range is found in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado. The peaks have an elevation of roughly 14,000 feet. According to Wikipedia, the peaks of the range form a ridge running north-south for roughly 40 miles from southern Summit County on the north end, then along the boundary between Lake and Park Counties.
The Mosquito Range forms a high barrier separating the headwaters of the Arkansas River near Leadville and the headwaters of the South Platte River near Fairplay. Peaks in the range include:
- Mount Lincoln - 14,286 feet
- Quandary Peak - 14,272 feet
- Mount Bross - 14,172 feet
- Mount Democrat - 14,148 feet
- Mount Sherman - 14.036 feet
Are We The First In The Nation For Snow?
Put simply, no. Snow Brains says Alaska experienced its first snowfall of the season on August 9, 2022.
When Will The Snow 'Stick' Around?
According to 9News, Colorado doesn't typically see the first snowpack accumulation until the first week of October. They add the average first snow for Denver is October 18. Keep in mind, though, that the Denver Metro area didn't see its first snow of 2021 until December 10.