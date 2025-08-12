Whether you like it or not, fall will happen, and it’s bringing the fireworks to Colorado this year.

Let’s drop the daydreaming and dive into the real, glorious show of autumn color that’s just around the corner.

Before winter crashes the party, let’s pause and cherish the flame-colored glory across Colorado. That yearly burst of reds, oranges, and golds is coming—and it’s gonna be epic.

The Most Scenic Fall Drives in Colorado for 2025

Where to See Colorado’s Most Epic Fall Colors Before They Disappear Getty Images loading...

Colorado never disappoints when it comes to leaf-peeping season. Here are a few can’t-miss routes.

The Grand Mesa is just a quick drive from Grand Junction. This area is packed with shimmering aspen groves and sweeping mountain views.

Kebler Pass is home to one of the largest aspen stands in the world. If you’ve never made the trip, make 2025 the year you do.

The I-70 Corridor is perfect if you want breathtaking scenery without venturing too far off the main road. You’ll still get a front-row seat to the changing colors.

Pro Tips for a Perfect Fall-Color Trip in Colorado

Where to See Colorado’s Most Epic Fall Colors Before They Disappear Getty Images loading...

Avoid the crowds by heading out on weekdays. While it may be tough to take some time from work or school, these are your best bet for a relaxed, scenic drive.

Check foliage maps and weather updates a week or two before your trip to hit peak colors. Staying flexible will serve you best.

Go early in the day. Morning light makes those golden leaves practically glow—and you’ll beat the traffic.

Fall in Colorado is fleeting but unforgettable. Whether you’re heading to the Grand Mesa, taking on Kebler Pass, or just cruising along I-70, the key is to get out there while the colors last.

In a matter of weeks, the golds will be gone, and winter will be here.

