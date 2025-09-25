When most people think of fall in Colorado, golden aspens and scenic drives usually come to mind. But the season isn’t just about the color show in the trees.

For wildlife, autumn is a turning point, a season of movement, preparation, and survival. From the eerie calls of elk to squirrels frantically gathering nuts, nature in the Rockies shifts gears the moment the days grow shorter and the nights turn crisp.

Elk Rutting Season: Nature’s Loudest Show

One of the most unforgettable fall sights and sounds is the elk rut. Each September and October, bull elk bugle across meadows and canyons in an attempt to find a mate. The sound is part whistle, part roar, and completely unearthly.

Western Colorado is home to some of the largest elk herds in North America, and places like the Flat Tops, Gunnison, and Mesa County offer prime viewing. Just remember: these animals are unpredictable during mating season, so give them plenty of space. This isn't a petting zoo.

Small Mammals in a Frenzy

Closer to the ground, squirrels and chipmunks are busting their butts to store food in every nook and cranny they can find. In the mountains, marmots begin retreating from high country meadows by mid-fall, slipping away almost unnoticed. Even in city parks, the wildlife buzz is unmistakable, which is a reminder that nature is just as busy as people when preparing for winter.

Colorado's Overlooked Movers

Even the creepy crawlies are caught up in the hustle and bustle. Monarch butterflies pass through Colorado on their way to Mexico.

Some insects lay eggs designed to survive the cold, while others vanish until spring. These subtle shifts may not be as dramatic as an elk bugle, but they’re essential threads in the region’s ecological fabric.

Colorado Bird Highways in the Sky

Fall is also migration season. The Grand Valley lies along a major migratory flyway, making it a hotspot for birdwatchers. Sandhill cranes, raptors, and countless songbirds make their way south, often stopping at reservoirs and wetlands across the region.

Connected Lakes, Ridgway, and Fruitgrowers Reservoir are favorite stops for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the spectacle. For many locals, seeing the first V-shaped flock overhead is the true sign that fall has arrived.

So next time you’re out enjoying the colors, pause and listen. You might hear the bugle of an elk, the cry of a hawk overhead, or the rustle of a squirrel stashing acorns. Fall isn’t just about watching the leaves turn — it’s about witnessing the wild prepare for what comes next.

