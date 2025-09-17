We're so excited that fall on the Western Slope is almost here. That means crisp mornings, colorful trees, and towns that know how to throw a party.

We're getting ready to enjoy some apples in Cedaredge and outhouse races in Fruita.

Fruita Fall Festival: Fruita, Colorado, September 26 through September 27

This is a great community tradition that's been happening for more than 100 years. Fruita’s Fall Festival mixes small-town charm with big fun. Parades, live music, food vendors, a cornhole tournament, and the always-hilarious outhouse race.

Downtown Art Festival: Grand Junction, Colorado, October 3 through October 4

Every October, Main Street in downtown Grand Junction transforms into an open-air gallery, featuring local artists, live performances, and galleries that stay open late. There's so much artistic talent in the Valley you can enjoy while window shopping downtown.

Downtown Spooktacula: Grand Junction, Colorado, October 25

Halloween comes alive downtown with trick-or-treating, costumes, and street performances. Safe, festive, and perfect for families.

Water Lights at Night: Las Colonias Park, Grand Junction, Colorado, October 11

Las Colonias' Butterfly Pond becomes a glowing scene as lanterns drift across the water. Aromas from some of the Valley's best trucks and live music fill the air while you chill on the lush grass in the park.

Cedaredge Applefest: Cedaredge, Colorado, October 3 through October 5

While it's a bit of a drive, it's worth the orchards, chili cook-offs, craft vendors, and music that turn Cedaredge into fall central. Apples are the star, but the small-town vibe steals the show.

Montrose Oktoberfest: Montrose, Colorado, September 27

Raise a stein at Cerise Park. Local beer, German-style food, and live bands make this a can’t-miss Oktoberfest.

Rides, Rhythms & Ribs Fest: Montrose, Colorado, October 4

The name says it all: barbecue, live music, and plenty of family-friendly entertainment.

Know Before You Go

Western Colorado nights cool off quickly, so pack layers. Parking fills fast at the bigger festivals, so plan ahead. Many events are free, but food and vendors still prefer cash.

You'll love cheering on Fruita’s outhouse racers or wandering Cedaredge’s apple stands. Fall in Western Colorado is about more than the scenery. It’s about community, tradition, and making the season count.

