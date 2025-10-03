“It’s Colorado, just wait a few minutes, and the weather will change,” says every Coloradan ever.

Right now, we’re in that weird in-between stretch where you need a hoodie in the morning, sunscreen by noon, and maybe even a jacket again at sunset.

Some call it “shoulder season,” but around here, we lovingly refer to it as fake fall.

Step outside early, and it feels like fall has finally arrived. Crisp air, maybe even a little frost on the windshield if you’re up in elevation. But by midday, the sun takes over and cranks up the heat.

High temperatures across much of western Colorado have been running well above normal for early October, making that morning sweater feel like a regrettable decision by lunchtime.

The Real Fall Is Coming to Western Colorado

Don’t get too comfortable. This kind of weather never lasts long in Colorado. Cold temps typically start marching through more regularly by mid to late October, bringing bigger temperature swings, rain showers, and the season’s first significant mountain snow.

Once that pattern shift happens, the “fake fall” gives way to the real deal: chilly mornings that stick around all day, golden leaves on their last leg, and the first real hints of winter creeping in.

Layer Up and Enjoy the Ride

For now, the best strategy is layers. A light jacket, something you can peel off, maybe keep a pair of sunglasses in your bag, it’s all part of the Colorado routine. Fake fall might be short-lived, but it’s one of the most beautiful times to get outside before winter really moves in.

