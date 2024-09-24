Colorado’s Largest + Oldest Growing Organism is a Tree

We know what you're thinking, "of course, a tree has to be the largest, they're pretty big." To clarify, this is ONE single solitary organism that's actually multiple trees. I know; I know, I'm crazy, but that's beside the point.

On Kebler Pass between Paonia and Crested Butte, there's a forest of quaking aspen trees, believed to be the largest aspen stand in Colorado. Let's learn a bit, shall we?

Aspen Tree Stands in Colorado

Aspen trees are fascinating life forms. One tree is part of an entire organism connected by roots. Even more interesting is the fact that each tree in one single stand is a "clone" of one another. If nature figured out how to clone, humans might not be too far from it either.

Another fun fact, aspen trees never stop growing. Ever. They grow throughout the year. Even during the winter. When the leaves fall from the aspen tree, there's a photosynthetic layer below their bark that creates all the necessary nutrients to grow. It also helps wildlife feed during winter.

Not only are quaking aspens the largest known organism but they are also considered one of the oldest. Predating the giant sequoia trees in California.

The 'Fight' for the Largest Aspen Stand in the World

There have never been words exchanged, but Colorado and Utah both lay claim to the largest aspen stands in the world. Who should it be?

In Utah (above,) the Pando aspen stand is said to be the world's largest. It's located in the Fishlake National Forest in Sevier County. It's said it takes up about 106 acres and is roughly 14,000 years old.

Colorado (above,) on the other hand, is home to the Kebler Pass aspen stand which is said to take up about 50 square miles. That doesn't mean the aspens on Kebler Pass are just one aspen organism, there could be multiple.

So, who wins the fight? No one knows since it's never been officially measured or debated. For the time being, Utah's Pando is rated as the largest, so, I guess we'll give it to them ... for now.

One thing we know for sure, visiting Kebler Pass during fall is a must-do bucket list item while you're in Colorado.

