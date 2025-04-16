Whether it's the celebrities who frequent popular ski towns or those who were born here but no longer call the state their home, celebrities and Colorado go hand in hand.

Who Are the Celebrities Born in Colorado?

While researching this list, I was amazed to see some celebrities on the list.

Read More: Colorado History: The Story of Grand Junction's 'Leo the Lion

I knew Tim Allen considered himself from Michigan. He did go to college in the Mitten state, and his show, Home Improvement, was based there, but he was born in Denver.

The nerd in me didn't realize that Jake Lloyd, the kid who played Anakin Skywalker, was born in Fort Collins.

While some celebrities were born here, there are a few who moved here that may surprise you.

Get our free mobile app

Like Ricky Schroder, who played Ricky Stratton on Silver Spoons, he lived in the Grand Junction area.. What about classic rocker, Joe Cocker, who had a mansion in Crawford, Colorado.

You never know what celeb you'll see around the state, but one or more of these may still visit.

A To Z: Famous People That Lived in Colorado Colorado has been home to many famous people. From actors to politicians, and athletes to snowstorms. These are the famous beings who are from Colorado, from "A" to "Z".