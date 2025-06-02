If you're a believer in Bigfoot, you probably think Colorado would be the perfect home to one of America's favorite bipedal cryptids.

In fact, there have been over 130 sightings (according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization) throughout the state. The latest one on their website is from March 2025.

Colorado Bigfoot Sighting May 2025

We couldn't find much information on the most recent Bigfoot sighting around May 24 or 25, just a couple of videos showing the creature.

We watched the few videos below showing the creature at different points during its travels, and the video with the close-up really makes us wonder if it's just a dude (or dudette) dressed in a sasquatch costume.

You have to come to your own conclusions about that.

First Colorado Bigfoot Video

This is the first video we saw showing the alleged Bigfoot traversing some Colorado landscape. It's taken just far enough away that you can't tell what it is, but it does appear to resemble what one would think Bigfoot looks like.

Another Video of the Bigfoot Sighting in Colorado

The footage below is taken from the same location as the first. There is, however, a time when you can see the creature peering through the trees at the videographer. We're really beginning to wonder the legitimacy of this sighting.

We're Sure Colorado's Bigfoot is a Human in Disguise

Alright, this next video shows the same area, just a bit out of frame and zoomed in. There's no doubt this is some funny person trying to make a joke ... right?!

We're going to say, "Yep! Can't fool us."

We Still Believe in Colorado's Bigfoot

Despite the questionable footage in the last few videos, we did find another video that shows another Bigfoot sighting in a different location in Colorado. We're not sure what this person is zooming into or what the screenshot is. What we do know is that we think Bigfoot would be found in a cave like this in the mountains.

