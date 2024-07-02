The Ultimate Guide to Abandoned Places Around Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.
Colorado was once part of the wild west of the United States. So, it only makes sense that towns that existed long ago --and even some from current days-- have become abandoned.
Towns aren't the only things in the state that have been left abandoned. Businesses are shuttered due to economic turmoil, or once-busy routes being bypassed for more convenient routes.
Whatever the reason for these towns, businesses, or utility networks' demise, they're still a sight to see.
Should You Visit These Abandoned Places in Colorado?
That all depends. There are ghost towns peppered throughout Colorado that can be visited. These are more popular places that you'll find on a map of ghost towns and tourist attractions.
While other locations, like abandoned houses, factory buildings, and utility structures, they're probably best left alone.
If you venture out to find abandoned places in Colorado, you'll want to make sure there aren't any "No Trespassing" signs and if they're located on private property.
If you ask us, you're best bet is to not go into any building that you're not sure if you belong. You could get prosecuted, hurt, or worse yet ... die.
On that note, we'll help you see some of these awesome abandoned places around the state from the comfort of your home.
