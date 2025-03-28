Man, we've really been enjoying this nice weather. So much so that it's given us a false sense of a Colorado spring.

It really is spring if you go by the seasonal calendar. We're a whole week into the shoulder season.

But! We know it's too early to bring out the gardening tools and set everything up for summer. Especially if Mother Nature has her way, and by the looks of it, we have a doozy of a winter storm blowing in.

Colorado Weekend Weather for Friday, March 28, Through Monday, March 31

Colorado Late March Snow National Weather Service loading...

Currently (Friday, Mar. 2,8 afternoon,) it's warm, with some clouds in the sky, but that's about to change later this evening when showers and thunderstorms begin to develop, bringing snow above 9,000 feet.

We'll see a bit of a reprieve Saturday afternoon, but snow will continue in the mountains above 8,000 feet. Look to see snow totalling four to 10 inches- skiiers and snowboarders will love this as the season winds down.

April Will Hit Colorado with a Snow Hammer

April Fools, y'all. According to this prediction model, Colorado's western slope and central mountains will see massive amounts of snow.

Predicitons show that there could be upwards of 18 inches of snow in some mountain areas, helping closing weekends for some of Colorado ski resorts.

These are just predictions. As we know, the weather in Colorado can change on a dime, for better or for worse.

