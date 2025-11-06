12 Christmas Events That Make Western Colorado Feel Like a Hallmark Town

There’s something special about Christmas on Colorado's Western Slope.

While other places are battling mall traffic and shopping-center Santa lines, our towns lean into the good stuff.

Twinkling lights on historic main streets, hot cocoa in mittened hands, and parades where everyone knows at least three people marching.

Get our free mobile app

If you’re ready to soak up the season this year, here are some of the best holiday events happening across Western Colorado in 2025.

Where: Downtown Grand Junction

When: Saturday, December 6, at 5:00 pm

This is the big one. Floats lit up from front to back roll down Main Street after dark while the crowd cheers and sings along. It’s classic small-town Christmas at its finest — and it always draws a big crowd. Bundle up, grab cocoa, and get your spot early.

Where: Downtown Fruita

When: December 13 at 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Fruita’s parade brings together neighbors, local businesses, and enough twinkling lights to illuminate the Monument. Expect live music, vendors, and that friendly, we-all-live-here energy that smaller towns do better than anyone else.

Where: Downtown Palisade

When: December 5 and 6

Picture Christmas like your grandparents described it: horse-drawn carriage rides, handmade crafts, mulled cider, Christmas carols echoing between brick storefronts. That’s Palisade. It feels timeless because it is.

Where: Centennial Park & Downtown Rifle

When: December 4 through December 7

Rifle doesn’t mess around. They go big with fireworks, a full Parade of Lights, tree lighting, live performances, kids’ crafts, the whole Christmas playbook. If you want holiday spirit turned up to 10, Rifle is the move.

Where: Parachute Branch Library / Downtown

When: Saturday, December 14, from 9 am to 6 pm

Think cozy. This is the kind of event where Santa knows your kids’ names, and the hot chocolate comes with extra marshmallows because someone insisted.

Where: Main Street, Delta

When: Friday, December 5

A long-running tradition that brings the whole valley together. Marching bands. Lighted floats. Families lining Main Street. It’s the kind of parade that sticks with you.

Where: Downtown Montrose

When: Tree Lighting: Friday, November 28

When: Parade of Lights: Saturday, December 6

Montrose kicks off the season with the tree lighting immediately after Thanksgiving, followed by a themed Parade of Lights. Locals go all-in on decorating — expect some fantastic floats.

Where: Downtown Ouray

When: December 6, 2025

Ouray already looks like a snow globe, but the Yule Celebration pushes it over the top. Holiday markets, scavenger hunts for the kids, caroling, and a community parade framed by the San Juan peaks. Utter magic.

Where: Hartwell Park + Downtown Ridgway

When: Friday, December 5, from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm

Caroling, bonfires, late-night local shopping, and holiday train rides at the Ridgway Railroad Museum. It’s small-town Christmas at its coziest.

Where: Downtown Silverton

When: December Weekends

Silverton’s already connected to one of the most iconic holiday trains in America — and the town leans into it beautifully with lights, shops, and mountain-town warmth.

Where: Durango + Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

When: Mid-November through December

It’s exactly what it sounds like. You board the train, sip cocoa, listen to the Polar Express story, and watch snow fall outside your window. If you’ve never done it, this is the year.

READ MORE: This Grand Mesa Holiday Tradition Lets You Cut Your Own Colorado Christmas Tree

Western Colorado Holiday Vibes Hit Different

Out here, Christmas isn’t about rushing around. It’s about showing up, slowing down, and making memories with the people you actually live life with.

Bundle up. Grab your gloves. Make the time because that’s the best gift anyway.

Grand Junction Christmas Light Winners 1948 Let's go back in time to 73 years and celebrate the Grand Junction Christmas Lights winners of 1948 with these Bob Grant photos Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan

10 Colorado Christmas Towns You Should Visit This Winter Ready to ring in the holiday season in Colorado? Christmas is alive and well in the Centennial State, and especially in Colorado's Christmas towns. We're showing off 13 of Colorado's best places to visit during the holiday season. Open our app and tell us which one is your favorite winter wonderland. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams