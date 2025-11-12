Get ready to cruise into the holiday spirit with “Christmas in Color,” the spectacular drive-thr­u light show making its way to Colorado this season.

Two metro Denver venues are hosting dazzling displays of millions of lights, all choreographed to your car’s radio, and both promise a festive, cozy experience from behind the wheel.

Where Can I See Colorado's Biggest Christmas Light Displays?

There are two locations to see Christmas in Colorado in Colorado. Both locations are on the Front Range, but it's totally worth the drive.

Water World (8801 N Pecos St., Federal Heights)

At this iconic water park site, “Christmas in Color” runs from November 13 through December 30, 2025.

You'll be fully immersed in a drive-through illuminated spectacle: light tunnels, vibrant arches overhead, synchronized music, and plenty of ooohs and aaahs from the back seat.

The drive takes about 30 to 40 minutes, and whether you're rolling with the kids or just looking for a whimsical night out, it’s built for memory-making.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre (18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison)

Set against the stunning natural rock formations of Red Rocks, the event runs from November 28, 2025, through January 3, 2026.

Here you’ll get the same festive drive-through experience with lights, music, and that unbeatable Colorado backdrop. The venue encourages you to stay in your car (or “sleigh” as they playfully term it) and soak in the show in comfort.

What to expect and some tips:

Buy tickets in advance: These shows sell out, and each venue is vehicle-based (one ticket covers your car, not each person).

Plan your timing: The lights typically begin at dusk, so earlier slots may have more daylight remaining; later nights deliver a full dark-sky effect.

Tune your car radio: The lights are synced to music you’ll receive through your FM radio — so bring your antenna and tune accordingly once you roll in.

Stay warm: Even though you’re driving, Colorado nights can get chilly. Bring blankets, hot drinks, and maybe a cozy playlist for pre- or post-show.

Consider upgrades: Many attendees opt for “party packs” (glow sticks, 3-D glasses) or premium vehicle slots for a bit of extra fun.

Peak vs. quieter nights: Weeknights tend to be less crowded than weekend slots, which is great if you’re looking for a more relaxed experience.

Whether you choose the Water World location or the majestic Red Rocks setting, “Christmas in Color” offers a tried-and-true holiday outing. One where you get to stay cozy in your car, sip something warm, and let the lights do the heavy lifting.

It’s an evergreen kind of outing that fits well into your family-friendly, community-centric content calendar.

