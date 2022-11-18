Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family.

It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths.

Still, when it comes to families, one Colorado city stands out above the rest.

The best Colorado city to raise a family in

According to new research from StorageCafe, Colorado Springs is the 19th best city to raise a family in in America, just behind Chandler, Arizona, and St. Petersburg, Florida.

StorageCafe based the results on a city's public schools, family income, grocery and childcare costs, home prices, air quality, crime rates, and more.

Colorado Springs ranks eighth in terms of public schools and has an average family income of $89,081. The cost of groceries, childcare, and housing add up in Little London, but the city does enjoy a somewhat low crime rate and decent air quality.

Families also love these Colorado cities

A separate study from Niche highlighted other Colorado cities for families, noting that Holly Hills, Cherry Creek, Superior, Castle Pines, and Highlands Ranch all cater to the domestic lifestyle.

However, families may want to avoid cities like San Luis, Lewis, and Antonio — according to another report from Niche, these are the worst cities to raise a family in in Colorado.

Find out more about the times Colorado has ranked as the best in the U.S. in the gallery below.

