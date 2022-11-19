Searching for a job can be exhausting. You might send out countless resumes and cover letters only to get a few (reliable) bites back.

Thankfully, applying for jobs may have better payoffs in Colorado. Here's what you need to know about careers in the Centennial State:

Colorado employers are looking to hire

According to new research from OnlineU, Colorado currently has more than 15,500 unfilled jobs, making it the second-best place for job seekers in the U.S.

The median salary for these open jobs is $52,096, which is better than the annual pay in Minnesota, a state that OnlineU says has a similar cost of living to the Centennial State.

The company notes that while Colorado particularly needs healthcare and social assistance workers, there are also opportunities for jobs in manufacturing, administration, and retail.

What does this mean for job seekers in Colorado?

The good news for job-hunting Coloradans is that they have plenty of local career opportunities to choose from.

The bad news is that these jobs' average salary of $52,096 may not be enough to keep you afloat in larger cities like Denver, where residents make around $74,000 a year.

In fact, to comfortably afford a home in the Mile High City, StorageCafe reports that you need to be making about $160,000.

Still, this isn't all doom and gloom — it means that Colorado residents have lots of room to get their foot in the door.

Check out the highest-paying jobs in Colorado in the gallery below.

