Batten down the hatches, Grand Junction and western Colorado could see some severe thunderstorms today (Monday, Sept. 16.)

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front blowing through eastern Utah and western Colorado has the potential to cause some damage.

What is the Weather Forecast for Western Colorado?

The National Weather Service is predicting many showers and thunderstorms for today. They should start in the early afternoon and continue through the night, possibly continuing into Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Strong winds with gusts around 60 miles per hour, heavy rainfall, and hail up to 1 inch in diameter could pound down on western Colorado.

There's also a chance of localized flooding.

What Can I Do to Protect My Car from Hail Damage?

No one likes the thought of your car getting damaged during a storm. Falling branches, blowing debris, and hail can really wreak havoc.

If you want to save yourself from costly hail damage, here are a few things you can do:

If you have a garage, park your car in there.

Cover your car with a heavy blanket, like a moving blanket that has some padding.

In a pinch, cardboard will work.'

Park under a tree. However, heavy wind can knock branches down causing damage.

Use a piece of plywood.

Make sure you have good vehicle insurance.

These may help save you some repairs, but there's always the possibility that some damage will occur.

Regardless, if you're a fan of rain and thunderstorms, this could be a good night for you.

