If it feels like Colorado's getting a little extra stormy during the summer, you're not imagining it. Chances are, you’re seeing the effects of our annual monsoon season.

As the summer heats up, we typically notice a noticeable shift in the weather, marked by increased cloud cover, more frequent storms, and afternoon downpours. That’s how monsoons work.

So what is it, exactly? Simply put, it’s a seasonal shift in wind patterns that pulls moisture from the Pacific Ocean and California (another reason we're not fans of Californians) into the southwest, including Colorado.

Get our free mobile app

When Does Monsoon Season Hit Colorado?

While the official start of monsoon season is mid-June, we usually don’t feel the full effect until sometime in July. It tends to stick around through August, according to the Colorado Climate Center. Before it hits us, it first moves through Arizona and New Mexico.

And while the extra moisture is welcome, it can also come with some unexpected side effects.

Monsoon Migraines Are a Real Thing

If you’ve been battling more headaches than usual lately, it might be the weather messing with you. A lot of folks around here report migraines during this time of year. Doctors say it could be tied to changes in barometric pressure, which can trigger headaches in some people.

Read More: Where To Find Colorado's Coolest Summer Getaways

One doctor even mentioned that when storms roll in, patients often complain about sinus pain, pressure behind their eyes, and what feels like a sinus infection, when it’s a migraine caused by shifting weather patterns.

So if you’re feeling a little off every time the clouds roll in, you’re not alone.

Colorado's Record High Temperatures Take a look at the record high temperatures for communities all over the state of Colorado. For this gallery, we're including communities whose record high temps exceeded 100 degrees. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan

Six Crazy Colorado State Weather Records that Still Stand Today Colorado is no stranger to extreme weather. What is the warmest temperature you have felt in Colorado? What about the coldest low? From triple-digit temps to sustained snowfall, here are six of Colorado's most impressive weather records waiting to be broken. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams