Western Colorado Braces for Hot, Windy, Fire-Prone Weekend
The National Weather Service is warning that fire weather and potentially dangerous temperatures will affect much of the western part of Colorado starting this weekend.
No matter how much we love the hot weather around here, we're never ready for the triple-digit temperatures. Especially when the wind is blowing dust and hot air around. Welp, that's what we're about to witness.
What's the Forecast Like for Grand Junction and Beyond?
Put simply, hot and dry. Oh, and windy. We could see wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.
Temps will hit around 100 today with gusty southwest winds making it feel even hotter. Tonight stays breezy and clear, cooling down to the mid-60s.
Saturday’s a little cooler with temps in the mid-90s and more gusty winds sticking around. Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night, with temps dipping to the low 60s.
Sunday cools off a bit more, near 90, and stays sunny with lighter winds. Clear again Sunday night, down to the mid-50s.
Next week looks dry and warm: low to mid-90s Monday and Tuesday, mostly clear overnight. By Tuesday night, there's a small chance of showers or storms sneaking in.
By midweek, it’s right back to sunshine and mid-90s.
