Make A Splash! It’s Time for Summer Fun at this Colorado Cable Park

The weather will be heating up quickly here in Colorado and one of the state's only cable parks has re-opened for the season.

Imondi Wake Zone is now open daily and is ready to welcome thrill-seekers to the park for the opportunity to have some major fun.

Where is Imondi Wake Zone located?

Imondi Wake Zone is located on the Western Slope of Colorado. The park is conveniently located alongside Interstate 70 West of Grand Junction at 1583 Cipolla Road in Fruita, Colorado.

What is A Cable Park?

A cable park is a water park that uses overhead cables to pull riders on wakeboards and kneeboards.

Typically wakeboarding and kneeboarding include being towed by a boat, but cable parks give you that ability without the need of a boat. The cable pulls you along a track and experienced wakeboarders can show off their skills on, "kickers, rails and other features placed around the lake."

What Other Activities Are Offered At Imondi Wake Zone?

If you're not quite so adventurous as to try wakeboarding and kneeboarding, Imondi Wake Zone also offers other fun activities such as:

The Aqua Park,

Stand Up Paddle-Boarding, and

Blue Mind Yoga

The Aqua Park is an inflatable floating playground that allows you to splash around freely in a safe area away from the wakeboarders.

You can also stand up paddle-board all while enjoying views of the Colorado National Monument or just get in tune with your body and nature with Blue Mind Yoga.

Don't forget to stop by the pro shop and grab a slushie, cold beer, frozen margarita, or even just a Gatorade. Imondi Wake Zone is planning on adding a restaurant and bar soon so that the good times keep rolling.

