School may be out for the summer here in Colorado, but that doesn't mean that your child has to be bored at home.

The Mesa County Libraries are offering fun children's activities all summer long to keep your child happy and engaged.

Dog Ears at Mesa County Libraries

Learning to read and reading aloud can often be a struggle for young children. Sometimes the pressure of unblinking eyes and judgment from others can be too much, causing a child to lose confidence in their abilities.

Mesa County Libraries has the solution with a program they like to call, Dog Ears.

Dog Ears is a children's reading program that allows kids to read to a therapy dog for 15 minutes uninterrupted.

Oftentimes, children find themselves much more relaxed and able to read aloud better when in the presence of a therapy dog. All of the dog volunteers are certified through a therapy dog organization and the dog's handler is also available to help your child sound out hard-to-pronounce words.

Dog Ears Schedule:

4:15 p.m., First Wednesdays of the Month in the Central Library

4:15 p.m., First Fridays in the Palisade Branch Library

4:15 p.m., Second Wednesdays in the Fruita Branch Library

4:15 p.m., Third Wednesdays in the Clifton Branch Library

11:30 a.m., Third Fridays in the Collbran Branch Library

4:15 p.m., Fourth Wednesdays in the Orchard Mesa Branch Library

You can register your child for a time slot by calling 970-243-4442 or by inquiry at your next visit.

Outside Kids Club at Mesa County Libraries

Parents with children between the ages of 6-11 are invited to join Mesa County Libraries for their Outside Kids Club every week. The Outside Kids Club provides you and your child the chance to participate in outdoor games, crafts, educational activities, and more.

Some of the events planned for this summer's Outside Kids Club include:

robot coding

learning rhythm and percussion instruments

seeing and holding animals from EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum

arts and crafts

and more!

To see a full list of children's activities this summer at Mesa County Libraries, just follow this link.

