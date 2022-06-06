Golden Colorado Woman Sets Amazing New Record at Manitou Incline

A Colorado woman beat all odds and set a new record after going up and down the Manitou Incline for 24 grueling hours.

According to a report from OutThere Colorado, Andrea Sansone of Golden, Colorado recently became the women's record holder for completing the most laps in 24 hours on the Manitou Incline.

Get our free mobile app

What is the Manitou Incline?

The Manitou Incline is a popular but extremely strenuous hike located in Manitou Springs, Colorado.

To reiterate, this hike is EXTREMELY DIFFICULT and is seriously not recommended for everyone.

There are 2,744 steps spanning over 2,000 vertical feet in less than a mile with sections as steep as 68% grade.

It typically takes an hour or longer for the average person to ascend the Manitou Incline, while seasoned incliners and Olympic athletes may complete the incline in under 30 minutes.

Descending down the Manitou Incline is not recommended, instead, there's a much easier way back down using Barr Trail.

Manitou Incline Records + Andrea's Story

Starting at 3 PM the first day and finishing at 2:36 PM the next, Andrea Sansone completed 19 laps going up and down the Manitou Incline.

This is the most laps completed in 24 hours by a woman. Previously, the women's record was 14 laps in 24 hours.

The most laps ever completed in 24 hours were recorded in 2014 when Brandon Stapanowich completed 22 laps.

Andrea estimated that she could complete 16 laps, taking more than 45 minutes for each. Ultimately Andrea shattered that goal and completed the majority of her laps in under 45 minutes.

Oh, and did we mention she just recovered from a foot injury?

Manitou Incline: What To Know Before You Go The Manitou Incline is a great hike for fitness buffs as well as for average hikers who are up for the challenge. The incline is not easy by any means - but it doesn't have to intimidate either. One thing that can help alleviate some apprehension is knowing what to expect when you go and how to make it happen. I can tell you it is definitely a challenge and a great experience, and I think it should be on every hiker's Colorado bucket list.

Bridal Veil Falls: The Amazing Hike to Colorado's Tallest Free-Falling Waterfall Bridal Veil Falls is the tallest free-falling waterfall in the state with a captivating 365-foot-drop that is a fascinating sight to behold. Scroll through the photos and learn more about one of Colorado's most popular stops near Telluride.