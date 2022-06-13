Sorry Adrenaline Junkies, No Ziplining this Summer at Las Colonias

Thrill-seekers were ready to see Grand Junction, Colorado from a different view this summer, but unfortunately, now that's not happening.

According to a report from the Daily Sentinel, the highly-anticipated zipline going up at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction will not be ready this summer.

Las Colonias Zipline Delayed Again

When I first moved here in December, my boss told me about the zipline going up at Las Colonias Park. I was so excited to hear the news because one of the items on my bucket list is ziplining.

What better way to experience my new city than by taking in the sights by ziplining across the Colorado River from Eagle Rim Park all the way to Las Colonias Park, traveling more than 1,000 feet!

Initially, the zipline was expected to be complete by the fall of 2021, but delays led to Bonsai Aerial Adventures pushing the completion date to May 31, 2022.

When Will the Las Colonias Zipline Open in Grand Junction?

Once again, the predicted date of completion for the Las Colonias Zipline has come and passed.

Now Bonsai co-founder, Thaddeus Shrader, says the zipline is not expected to be completed until this fall, a year after the initial predicted opening date.

Shrader told the Daily Sentinel that supply chain issues and the construction timeline are a few reasons for the new delay.

Thankfully there are still plenty of things to look forward to at Las Colonias park including some spectacular performances like the ones listed below.

