Are you ready to make a splash in a Colorado pool that's 104 degrees?

According to a press release from the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, the therapy pool which has been under construction for 4 months, is now re-open to the public.

What is the Therapy Pool at Glenwood Hot Springs?

The therapy pool at Glenwood Hot Springs is a 100 feet long x 40 feet wide pool that stays at a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

The pool is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the summer season from May 27 through Labor Day weekend.

Renovations on Glenwood Hot Springs Therapy Pool

The therapy pool at Glenwood Hot Springs has been open since the 1960s and was in need of some serious TLC.

In order to make some significant changes, Glenwood Hot Springs chose to close the therapy pool to guests for 4 months to undergo renovation.

The therapy pool has been completely redesigned and features improved lighting, plus a new ADA ramp. Still to come are therapy jet chairs and power shower clusters for upper-body massages.

“Instead of waiting to reopen the Therapy Pool, we decided to move ahead so guests can enjoy soaking in 104-degree natural hot springs goodness on the east end again and to return Hanging Lake Pool back to its usual temperature as part of the family-friendly Sopris Splash Zone,” says Kevin Flohr, director of operations for Glenwood Hot Springs Resort.

More Fun at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort

The therapy pool is just one of many attractions at the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort. While you're there, you can also check out:

the world’s largest outdoor mineral hot springs pool

Shoshone Chutes: a thrilling tube ride

Hanging Lake: with waterfalls that cascade into a zero-depth-entry pool

the Grand Fountain: a fun splash pad that shoots water seven feet in the air

The fun doesn't stop at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort and there's plenty of time to visit.

