Colorado Delight: Fun Attractions and More at the Royal Gorge

Located high above the Arkansas River is one of Colorado's finest and most popular attractions, the Royal Gorge bridge.

The Royal Gorge Bridge is located in Cañon City, Colorado and is America's highest suspension bridge, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The History of the Royal Gorge Bridge in Cañon City, Colorado

On June 5, 1929, the construction of the Royal Gorge bridge began with George Cole, the Chief Engineer, leading the way.

This ginormous bridge was built in less than 7 months by a crew of about 80 men. Remarkably, there were no deaths or even major injuries reported during the construction of this massive wonder.

Fun Facts About the Royal Gorge Bridge in Cañon City, Colorado

The monumental bridge sits 956 feet above the Arkansas River and was constructed with 100 tons of steel cables to support the bridge. The massive bridge was designed to support more than 2,000,000 pounds, however, the bridge is only for pedestrian use, and public vehicles are not allowed on the bridge.

While you'll need to leave your car behind, bringing your pup along is perfectly fine. I'd suggest making sure you have a strong leash because it's a long way down.

Of course here in Colorado it can get extremely windy, so in 1982 the bridge received a few upgrades, and can now withstand up to 125 mph winds.

Oh, and don't worry about the planks that make up the bridge, they're inspected regularly and each year about 250 are replaced to ensure the bridge's integrity.

Popular Attractions at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park in Cañon City, Colorado

There's more to experience than just the amazing views from walking the Royal Gorge Bridge.

The experience beyond the bridge is something you'll truly remember for the rest of your life. If you're looking for a true adrenaline rush then you'll absolutely love the Royal Rush Skycoaster!

After ascending a 100-foot tower, you'll be strapped into a harness and released, flying 1,200 feet above the Arkansas River at speeds up to 50 miles per hour. Can you say exhilarating?

If you're looking for more try the Cloudscraper Zip Line which also takes you soaring 1,200 feet above the Arkansas River. Those looking for a more hands-on approach can try the Via Ferrata which is a guided climbing tour of the Royal Gorge.

You can breathe easily with a 360 view on one of the aerial gondolas showcasing the Gorge, Bridge, Park, the Arkansas River, and the surrounding Colorado mountain ranges.

Kids will love the Tommyknocker playland and plaza theater, plus there's a great spot for photo ops in front of the Water Clock.

