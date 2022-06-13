Time to Celebrate: Famous Annual Colorado Cherry Pie Festival Returns

The summer is getting sweeter because there's news of the return of a popular cherry pie festival in Colorado.

According to a report from the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the annual cherry pie festival in Loveland, Colorado is returning this year.

Why is there a Cherry Pie Festival Held in Loveland, Colorado?

In the 1920's Loveland was the home of the largest cherry orchard to the west of the Mississippi River. Each year the city was reported to have produced over $1 million in cherries!

Today, the city of Loveland still honors its history of cherry production by holding an annual cherry pie festival presented by the Loveland Museum.

What is the Cherry Pie Festival in Loveland, Colorado?

The cherry pie festival in Loveland is a celebration of its cherry-filled glory days and features live music, vendors, family-friendly activities, and of course, lots of treats!

Visitors can purchase slices of cherry pie, ice cream, lemonade, and delicious coffee.

The Loveland Museum is excited to bring the cherry pie festival back to its full glory. In 2020, the event was canceled because of COVID-19, and in 2021 the event was minimized to selling slices of cherry pie on the street.

Unfortunately this year there will not be a pie baking contest, but there are high hopes that the contest will be able to return next year.

When is the Cherry Pie Festival in Loveland, Colorado?

The cherry pie festival is free to the public and is set to take place on Saturday, July 16. The event begins at 5 PM in Peters Park.

