Summer is here and that means it's time for fun in Colorado! Here are a few places that you need to add to your bucket list ASAP.

The snow may be gone but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ride down some of Colorado's most beautiful mountains.

Colorado Offers Summer Fun with Alpine Slides

Snow tubing is a fun adventure for winter, but once summer arrives it's alpine slide season in Colorado.

An alpine slide is a mountain coaster that uses a toboggan-like sled or cart which runs down a track at a thrilling rate of speed.

Each slide has different variations such as length, twists, turns, tunnels, and of course, incline.

The Best Alpine Slides in Colorado

If you're ready for your next action-packed adventure in Colorado then you'll want to visit one of these locations for the best alpine slides:

The Copper Mountain Alpine slide is open year-round with a track that is 5,800 feet long and descends 430 vertical feet! Talk about impressive.

The Purgatory Resort Alpine slide located in Durango offers more than a half-mile descent and provides fun for the whole family. Riders must be at least 3 years old and 36″ tall to ride with an adult. Riders at least 6 years old and 48″ tall can ride alone.

The Howler Alpine Slide is 2,400 feet of pure exhilaration with spectacular views of downtown Steamboat Springs and Howelsen Hill.

The Gold Runner Coaster in Breckenridge rests on an elevated roller coaster track that takes you 2,500 feet down the mountainside.

The Alpine Coaster in Glenwood Springs is a roller coaster plus alpine slide hybrid that lets you control your own speed while navigating through twists and turns.

The Winter Park alpine slide lets you travel down a 3,000-foot track which also drops you more than 600 vertical feet. Children under the age of 2 are not permitted on the slide. Ages 5 & under are encouraged to ride with an adult in the same sled.

These alpine slides are located across Colorado, which means there's a good chance there's probably one not too far from you!

