Did you know that living in Grand Junction actually puts you closer to more of Colorado's beautiful places than just about any place else? Today we're looking at 12 beautiful places on Colorado's Western Slope that really are must-see destinations.

Grand Junction is under 200 miles from almost every one of the locations that we are going to visit today that fall under the category of 'Beautiful Places You Need to Visit' in Western Colorado.

What are Colorado's Most Beautiful Destinations on the Western Slope?

Some of the destinations that we will take a closer look at today include the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Telluride, Colorado, Crested Butte, Colorado, Aspen/Snowmass, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Rifle, Colorado, Vail, Colorado, Durango, Colorado, Grand Junction, Colorado, The Four Corners, Dinosaur National Monument, Ouray, Colorado, and Pagosa Springs, Colorado. We will look at each destination below.

Many of Western Colorado's Beautiful Places are Not That Far Away

Of the 12 starter destinations on the Western Slope, almost all of these are less than 200 miles from Grand Junction. This means that most of the beautiful places we would recommend to anyone visiting Colorado are not going to take all day to get to.

What is Western Colorado's Most Popular Destination?

Mesa Verde (near Durango, Colorado), and the Dinosaur National Monument are probably two of Colorado's most visited attractions. While both are beautiful places, they are both parts of a breathtaking series of locations that you just need to get out and go see for yourself when spending time on the western slope. Scroll on for photos, directions, and places to see each one of these Colorado destinations.

