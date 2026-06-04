Spring is making its exit, and western Colorado is starting to look a lot more like midsummer.

We're heading into a stretch of hot, dry, and windy weather, with temperatures flirting with records and fire weather concerns ramping up across the region.

The only exception? A few mountains that may squeeze out a thunderstorm this afternoon.

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A Few Storms in Colorado's San Juans

If you're hoping for rain, the San Juans are about the only place with a decent chance.

A pocket of lingering moisture could trigger isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly across southwest Colorado's higher terrain.

For everyone else, expect mostly sunny skies and plenty of heat.

Fire Weather Concerns Return

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for portions of northeast Utah and northwest Colorado.

Low humidity, dry fuels, and wind gusts approaching 30 mph are enough to create dangerous fire conditions and make any new fire difficult to control.

South of I-70, winds won't be quite as strong, but conditions remain very dry.

Temperatures Are Climbing Fast

Starting today, temperatures jump to 10 to 15 degrees above normal, with some lower desert valleys approaching the century mark by the weekend.

A few locations could challenge daily record highs through Saturday.

In short, it's going to feel a lot more like July than early June.

The bigger concern may arrive on Saturday.

A strong weather system dropping into the Pacific Northwest will tighten the pressure gradient across Utah and Colorado, bringing widespread wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph, with stronger gusts possible.

Combine that with hot temperatures and bone-dry air, and widespread fire weather concerns are likely through the weekend and into early next week.