Colorado Towns So Unusual You Just Have to Visit Them
Colorado is full of great places to visit. There's something for everyone.
Big cities, yep. Small towns, you best. Something in between, sure.
If you're looking for something that's just a bit different, there are even towns that some might say are "unusual."
Colorado is Full of the Unusual, Really
Think about it. We're home to Denver International Airport, a place some say is home to secret societies and an underground world. Why else would there be a giant blue bronco standing outside the airport?
What about Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs? It's home NORAD. Some say the tunnels house aliens and UFOs. I'm unsure how much of that's true, but anything can happen.
Colorado is home to some extraordinary artists who build out-of-this-world houses. Take Bishop's Castle for example. It even has a fire-breathing dragon.
What Makes a Colorado Town 'Unusual'?
Besides the strange things mentioned above, some of the most unusual towns on our list contain items and ideas that create a town's image.
Like Crestone, Colo. where it's the New Age Capital of the World. Nederland has a frozen dead person. We've also included the home of the guy who ate other explorers when they became stranded.
If you think those are strange and unusual, you'll want to keep scrolling through our list.
Colorado's 10 Most Unusual Towns You Need To Visit
